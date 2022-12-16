Convicted rapist on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a convicted rapist who skipped out of a court appearance and is on the run.

Diga Charles, 37, was arrested in 2020 on several counts of raping a teenager.

According to court records, Charles was allowed to bond out in 2021, and he was convicted in 2022 on some of the counts.

However, the sheriff’s office said on Friday Charles did not appear for a last court date two weeks ago and has not been seen since.

They’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Charles is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 180 lbs.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

