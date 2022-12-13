Orange County commissioner searches for answers after fireworks explosion kills 4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The investigation into a fireworks explosion at an Orange County warehouse that left four people dead has produced more questions than answers.

Mayra Uribe is the commissioner for District 3, which is where the explosion occurred. She said the county is taking a closer look at policies to get understand how it happened.

[TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring ‘mad flava’ to Central Florida | 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

“There are different standards of what can be held in an industrial zone, and that’s what we are trying to acquire,” Uribe said. “Also, where is the industrial zoning? What precautions? What inspections are done regularly? All of these things are questions we want to know, like, is this an inspection that’s done every three years? Every four years? One time when you get your permit?”

Uribe said she wants to know the truth behind the tragedy.

“I want to know, was it allowed?” Uribe said. “Was it a violation? Was it accurate? Where else do we have these in Orange County?”

Uribe also wants to know what safety precautions were inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

“But what I’ve seen in the reports, it’s the massive fireworks that go out in the sky,” Uribe said. “That’s obviously a much higher grade of fireworks. We would assume that if you’re going to store something, there are better safety precautions than just a regular warehouse, but we have to wait for the report.”

Last week, the firework company, Magic in the Sky, released it’s own statement in response to the fire, highlighting the fact that safety is the company’s top priority. The statement reads:

Safety is, and always has been, our company’s number one priority. Our highly qualified personnel are trained on a regular basis in the procedures used to properly handle and prep pyrotechnic products for the entertainment productions that we produce. Magic in the Sky

Uribe said she will continue to search for answers.

“I’m going to keep pushing,” Uribe said. “I want answers, and I think the families deserve answers. I think the community deserves answers, and the public — when we think of public safety — deserves answers.”

News 6 reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. They said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: