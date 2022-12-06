Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire.
The others who died in the fire have been identified as David Gonzales, 22; Lindsey Phillips, 23; and Landon Bourland, 24.
[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]
The State Fire Marshal is still leading the investigation of the fire, and the deaths are not being investigated as homicides, deputies said.
The fire began around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Magic in the Sky, a fireworks company located on Central Florida Parkway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Crews responding to the fire were told that fireworks were going off inside the building and that there were people trapped within, Battalion Chief Garrett Wienckowski stated in a briefing.
Magic in the Sky released a statement Saturday, that read in part:
The last surviving victim, Lindsey Tallafuss, remains in critical condition. Click here to visit the GoFundMe that has been set up to help Lindsey Tallafuss and her family.