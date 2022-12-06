Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire.

The others who died in the fire have been identified as David Gonzales, 22; Lindsey Phillips, 23; and Landon Bourland, 24.

The State Fire Marshal is still leading the investigation of the fire, and the deaths are not being investigated as homicides, deputies said.

The fire began around 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Magic in the Sky, a fireworks company located on Central Florida Parkway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responding to the fire were told that fireworks were going off inside the building and that there were people trapped within, Battalion Chief Garrett Wienckowski stated in a briefing.

Magic in the Sky released a statement Saturday, that read in part:

Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), state and local authorities, are currently on-site gathering information. We are appreciative of the authorities for their very responsive and professional services. Magic in the Sky is cooperating with the investigation. We are especially grateful for the prompt response of Orange County fire and rescue squad for their emergency services and the medical staff at ORMC hospital providing care to our injured employees. Safety is, and always has been, our company’s number one priority. Our highly qualified personnel are trained on a regular basis in the procedures used to properly handle and prep pyrotechnic products for the entertainment productions that we produce. Magic in the Sky will conduct a thorough and complete review of this incident and make our findings available to the public. In the interim, we ask that you let the investigations take place and allow us to focus on our personnel, the injured and their families. We kindly request that you also respect the privacy of the families involved as they grieve and work through this most difficult time. Magic in the Sky

The last surviving victim, Lindsey Tallafuss, remains in critical condition. Click here to visit the GoFundMe that has been set up to help Lindsey Tallafuss and her family.