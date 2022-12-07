Fundraiser helps sole survivor of fireworks explosion at Orange County warehouse

Two friends of Lindsey Tallafuss — the sole survivor of a fireworks explosion in Orange County last week — are putting together a fundraiser to cover the costs of Tallafuss’ medical treatment.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two friends of Lindsey Tallafuss — the sole survivor of a fireworks explosion in Orange County last week — are putting together a fundraiser to cover the costs of Tallafuss’ medical treatment.

Fireworks were ignited at the fireworks company Magic in the Sky near 901 Central Florida Parkway on Dec. 1, sparking a large blaze at the warehouse.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

Fire crews said five people were rescued from the fire that night, including Tallafuss. However, as of Tuesday evening, she was the only one to survive her injuries.

Julia Montes and Abbey Coffey grew close with Tallafuss during their time in marching band at Timber Creek High School — a friendship that’s lasted more than 15 years.

“Lindsey is the type of person to light up a room,” Montes told News 6.

After the fire, Montes and Coffey put together a GoFundMe to raise money for Tallafuss’ medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe, Tallafuss was put into critical condition, suffering burns on 62% of her body, including her face, scalp, back, hands and legs. On Friday, Tallafuss was placed on dialysis to prevent kidney failure and was put into a coma for treatment, the fundraiser shows.

“To think that she had to go through something this horrific, it’s heartbreaking,” Coffey said.

In the meantime, more than $26,000 have been raised to go toward Tallafuss’ medical costs — over half of the $50,000 goal that was set.

“The outpouring of support has been beyond what we ever thought it could be,” Coffey said. “So we’re really grateful to the people who have reached out, sent her condolences.”

Montes and Coffey told News 6 that Tallafuss will need all the help she can get for when she recovers, adding that it’s going to be difficult for Tallafuss once she realizes her situation.

But with donations continuing to come in, the friends said they’re hopeful.

“To know that we called on the community, and they’re really coming through for her is such an empowering feeling, you know? To know that she’s so loved,” Montes said.

If you’d like to donate to Tallafuss’ GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: