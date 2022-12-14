Orange County man accused of breaking into home after crashing stolen car through 2 auto shops

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen car through two auto repair shops in Altamonte Springs before going on to burglarize a nearby home.

At about 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, Ryan Chapman, 25, was caught on surveillance video breaking into Altamonte New & Used Tires at 1203 E. Altamonte Drive, police said.

[TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop | TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

In an arrest report, police said Chapman wandered around the shop, hopped into and out of a black SUV that was inside the building, and tried to open one of the bay doors unsuccessfully.

Instead, Chapman got back into the SUV and reversed it, crashing through the bay door, the report shows.

Investigators said Chapman further crashed the SUV into a white truck parked at the Trinity Automotive auto repair shop next door, pushing the truck out onto the roadway. Afterward, Chapman crashed the SUV yet again into the bay door of Trinity Automotive, according to police.

Later that same morning, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Chapman was seen on another surveillance video breaking through the front gate of a home near 1280 Amanda Street, near the auto repair shops.

The arrest affidavit shows that Chapman got into several of the vehicles on the property before stealing a power drill from the porch.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chapman also went inside the home, as a wallet belonging to one of the residents was found opened with its contents strewn about.

Police said they eventually found and arrested Chapman down the street from the auto shops at 1101 E. Altamonte Drive.

Chapman later told investigators that he believed he was allowed to do what he did, though he refused to clarify what he meant. Deputies added that Chapman tried — unsuccessfully — to escape the jail by walking through the intake door.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chapman faces charges of larceny, grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of burglary and six counts of damaging property. He was booked in Seminole County jail, where he is being held on a bond of $70,763.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: