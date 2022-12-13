‘Really an eye opener:’ Seminole sex attack suspect writes judge letter ahead of court date

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman along a Seminole County trail wrote a letter to a judge ahead of his court hearing on Wednesday morning, according to court records.
In September, deputies investigated a sex attack in Longwood after surveillance video showed a man attacking a woman out jogging at night. Investigators said the man began humping the jogger and bit her on the back, though he fled before law enforcement could arrive.
Later that month, William Stamper, 19, was arrested after deputies found his hat at the scene and matched Stamper to the man seen in the video. Stamper was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment.
Stamper is scheduled to have a court hearing on Wednesday morning, though court records show he submitted a written letter Tuesday to the judge in his case — Judge William Orth — asking for a “second chance.”
In the letter, Stamper begs Orth for an opportunity to join the U.S. Army in lieu of serving time prison, adding that he has become much “closer to Jesus Christ.”
Below is a transcript of the letter, which includes all misspellings and grammatical errors of the original:
The docket sounding is slated for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Criminal Justice Center in Sanford. The hearing will give the judge and attorneys an opportunity to schedule trial dates.
