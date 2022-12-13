‘Really an eye opener:’ Seminole sex attack suspect writes judge letter ahead of court date

William Stamper wrote a letter to a judge ahead of a December court date approximately two months after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman jogging in Seminole County.

In September, deputies investigated a sex attack in Longwood after surveillance video showed a man attacking a woman out jogging at night. Investigators said the man began humping the jogger and bit her on the back, though he fled before law enforcement could arrive.

Later that month, William Stamper, 19, was arrested after deputies found his hat at the scene and matched Stamper to the man seen in the video. Stamper was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Stamper is scheduled to have a court hearing on Wednesday morning, though court records show he submitted a written letter Tuesday to the judge in his case — Judge William Orth — asking for a “second chance.”

In the letter, Stamper begs Orth for an opportunity to join the U.S. Army in lieu of serving time prison, adding that he has become much “closer to Jesus Christ.”

Below is a transcript of the letter, which includes all misspellings and grammatical errors of the original:

Dear Judge Orth. My name is William Paul Stamper. During my stay here at John E Polk, Ive been enlightned. its almost like an episode of scared straight mixed with alot of clarity. Ive come to realize I have alot to be greatful for. Ive gotton alot closer to Jesus Christ as a result, This was really an eye opener, Thankfully Im young enough to realize, this is not the route I want for myself. A career and future, as well as family is all Ive been thinking and dreaming about as of lately. the past 2 months, I really dont want to go down the path Im headed towards If theres a thing called a second chance, Im Begging you for it. I graceously ask if you can somehow see as if I can get my life back on track to Joining the Army. Ive never been that good in school, but I became discouraged throughout the years, which made me take drugs to fit in. Physically and mentally Im capable and ready to embark on life long career in which I can truly suceed. Id rather serve my country than serve time and let my life slip by and disapoint myself and my loved ones. If there is anyway you can help me achieve this goal of a career in the army so I can truly make somethin gof myself, I promise you I will make the best of the opportunity and become someone we can both be proud of. I Just need help. Alot of prayers brought me to this point of having the courage to write you. Please, Please help me. Sincearly yours, William Paul Stamper Letter by William Stamper dated Dec. 5

The docket sounding is slated for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Criminal Justice Center in Sanford. The hearing will give the judge and attorneys an opportunity to schedule trial dates.

