86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Female jogger attacked on trail in Seminole County, deputies say

Attack happened on West Wekiva Trail, just west of Hunt Club Boulevard

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crime, Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever attacked a female jogger on a trail Monday night.

Deputies said the attack happened around 8:45 p.m. on West Wekiva Trail, just west of Hunt Club Boulevard in the Wekiva subdivision.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators have not released any information about the victim or the nature of the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email