Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged

The Seminole County Democratic Party headquarters was vandalized in Longwood.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials.

Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday or early Sunday.

“Windows were spray-painted, our lock was glued and there was a 10-foot (Seminole County GOP) banner with the words NAZIS & FREE PALESTINE scrawled on it,” the party wrote on Facebook.

The lock on the front door was also damaged.

Party officials said it would not tolerate being “terrorized, vandalized or ostracized because of how we pray, how we look, who we love or how we VOTE.”

Longwood police said it is investigating the incident, but no other details have been released.

The vandalism comes weeks after the Seminole County Republican Party office in Casselberry was targeted. Investigators also found vulgar messages and glue on the locks in that case.

