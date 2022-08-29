Seminole County GOP headquarters vandalized, Casselberry police say

The Seminole County Republican Party headquarters building was vandalized sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Brandon Frey, the party’s district manager, reported the incident to police Monday morning at about 10:42 a.m., police said.

Police said the the building’s front window was spray-painted, and Super Glue had been squirted on the front door lock.

According to police, the damage was estimated at about $700, and no surveillance video was available.

The Seminole County Republican Party posted the incident to their Facebook page and provided pictures of the vandalism, which show the words “EAT (expletive) FASCISTS (sic)” and an anarchy symbol on the building’s windows.

