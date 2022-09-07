Man accused of grabbing woman on trail; Orange County deputies believe more victims possible

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he grabbed a woman jogging along a trail Sunday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Israel Pagan faces an attempted sexual battery charge in the attack that occurred around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the woman he grabbed fought him off.

Investigators are currently looking for other potential victims and urge anyone with information on incidents involving Pagan to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

