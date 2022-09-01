Delivery driver, accused of groping woman, arrested in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after deputies said he groped a woman while he was working for the delivery service GoPuff.

Gustave Aphner, 33, was arrested Monday at his home on Teakwood Drive.

Deputies said Aphner was making an alcohol delivery to an apartment on Point Sylvan Circle on Aug. 24.

The victim told investigators that she answered the door for the delivery and Aphner asked to see her ID, because it was an alcohol delivery, according to the arresting affidavit.

The victim showed her ID, but Aphner requested to see the back as well, records show. As the victim turned her ID around, Aphner lunged forward, stepping over the threshold of the apartment, and grabbed the victim’s breast, according to deputies.

The victim shouted and slammed the door on Aphner. The victim told deputies Aphner then texted her, asking if she wanted to talk, records show.

Investigators said Aphner remained on scene and claimed he did not grab the woman’s breast, but rather attempted to give her a playful punch because she was not talking to him. Deputies said video from a doorbell camera backed up the victim’s version of events.

Aphner faces charges of burglary of a dwelling, battery and resisting an officer without violence.

Gopuff provided News 6 with the following statement:

The safety of our customers is our top priority. All of our employees and delivery partners are required to pass a background check. We are cooperating with authorities as necessary and can confirm that we have terminated this individual’s contract and removed him from the Gopuff platform. Gopuff spokesperson

Deputies are trying to determine whether there may be more victims out there. Anyone who had a similar experience with Aphner is asked to call 407-836-4357.

