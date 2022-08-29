Orange County deputy cruiser responding to call hits vehicle, crashes into light pole, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit another vehicle while responding to a call before crashing into a light pole early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Corona Drive.

According to FHP, the deputy cruiser was heading north on OBT in the inside lane when it moved to the outside lane while responding as a back-up unit for another deputy.

When the car moved to the outside lane, its rear hit the front left of a Ford Taurus, troopers said. The crash impact caused the patrol car to run off the road, according to troopers, and crash into a light pole.

FHP said there were two deputies in the patrol car who were taken to AdventHealth South Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as well.

The crash remains under investigation.

