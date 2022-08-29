29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

A 29-year-old man was killed during a crash while riding his motorcycle in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road approaching Balcombe Road when the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to make a left turn after traveling eastbound on Wetherbee.

The Nissan struck the motorcycle while trying to make that left turn, causing the motorycle to run off of the road, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and remained on the scene, troopers said.