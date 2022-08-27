77º

Man injured in shooting on South Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County deputies say

Shooting reported at 6119 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was hospitalized Saturday after being shot early that morning along South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to 6119 S. Orange Blossom Trail regarding a shooting and located the victim who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details have been shared at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

