Body found in water behind Orange County Hooters, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday confirmed reports of a body found floating in water behind a Hooters restaurant off Interstate 4.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a call about a possible dead person in the water near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, records show. First responders were on scene by 10:30 a.m. as deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News 6.

Orange County Fire Rescue pronounced the person dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. No information about the person’s identity was available at the time of this report.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

