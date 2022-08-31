Threat prompting scare at Olympia High School was ‘unfounded,’ deputies say

A school threat video reported to authorities by students and parents at Olympia High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Wednesday said several people reported the video to authorities, but the “threat was not aimed at any particular school.”

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A school threat video reported to authorities by students and parents at Olympia High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Wednesday said several people reported the video to authorities, but the “threat was not aimed at any particular school.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The sheriff’s office said it’s not known where the video originated.

Details of what the video showed have not been released.

“We want to stress that everyone in this situation did the right thing. Students reported the threat to parents, who then reached out to law enforcement so the threat could be investigated,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

The principal of Olympia High School sent a voice message to parents about the threat.

Ad

“If it is determined that students are involved, appropriate discipline will be handed out according to the code of student conduct, which includes suspension, expulsion and even arrest. We take these matters very seriously,” the message said.

School officials said extra deputies will be at the school on Wednesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: