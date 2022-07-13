96º

Eastern Florida State College campuses reopen after bomb threat, school officials say

Palm Bay, Cocoa campus buildings were evacuated

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The Palm Bay and Cocoa campuses at Eastern Florida State College were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Eastern Florida State College campuses in Brevard County reopened after a bomb threat prompted evacuations on Wednesday afternoon, school officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The Cocoa and Palm Bay campuses, located at 250 Community College Parkway SE and 1519 Clearlake Road respectively, were evacuated around 12:15 p.m.

School officials said the Palm Bay campus and most of the Cocoa campus buildings have since reopened and classes have continued.

According to Eastern Florida State College, the Simpkins Center on the Cocoa campus is still closed for a final walkthrough.

“Police say the FBI believes the local bomb threats are part of a nationwide series of threats that have proven to be hoaxes originating from Ethiopia,” school officials said in the post.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

