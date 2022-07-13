Eastern Florida State College campuses reopen after bomb threat, school officials say

The Palm Bay and Cocoa campuses at Eastern Florida State College were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Eastern Florida State College campuses in Brevard County reopened after a bomb threat prompted evacuations on Wednesday afternoon, school officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The Cocoa and Palm Bay campuses, located at 250 Community College Parkway SE and 1519 Clearlake Road respectively, were evacuated around 12:15 p.m.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

School officials said the Palm Bay campus and most of the Cocoa campus buildings have since reopened and classes have continued.

According to Eastern Florida State College, the Simpkins Center on the Cocoa campus is still closed for a final walkthrough.

“Police say the FBI believes the local bomb threats are part of a nationwide series of threats that have proven to be hoaxes originating from Ethiopia,” school officials said in the post.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: