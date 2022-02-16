77º

3rd bomb threat in 3 weeks evacuates Cocoa High School

Students, staff taken to designated safety zone

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Cocoa High was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in on Feb. 11.

COCOA, Fla. – Students and staff were once again evacuated from Cocoa High School Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

Brevard Public Schools confirms the school was evacuated to allow law enforcement to sweep the school and investigate.

The district says students and staff are safe in a designated safety zone and are all accounted for.

This is the third time in three weeks that Cocoa High School has dealt with a bomb threat.

A parent made a bomb threat over the phone on Feb. 4, which forced the school to lock down.

Then on Feb. 11, the school evacuated everyone to the campus stadium because of a bomb threat.

