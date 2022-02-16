3rd bomb threat in 3 weeks evacuates Cocoa High School

Cocoa High was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in on Feb. 11.

COCOA, Fla. – Students and staff were once again evacuated from Cocoa High School Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

Brevard Public Schools confirms the school was evacuated to allow law enforcement to sweep the school and investigate.

[TRENDING: Closed department store transformed into 2-story entertainment center in Sanford mall | VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The district says students and staff are safe in a designated safety zone and are all accounted for.

This is the third time in three weeks that Cocoa High School has dealt with a bomb threat.

A parent made a bomb threat over the phone on Feb. 4, which forced the school to lock down.

Then on Feb. 11, the school evacuated everyone to the campus stadium because of a bomb threat.