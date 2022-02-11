Cocoa High cleared after bomb threat evacuated the school

COCOA, Fla. – School officials evacuated Cocoa High School because of a bomb threat Friday morning. The campus has since been cleared and students are returning to class.

Brevard County Public Schools tweeted the bomb threat report before 11 a.m. The district said students and staff were taken to a designated safety zone while law enforcement swept the campus with police dog units.

The school district says the campus was cleared after a “thorough investigation.”

They told parents and guardians not to come to the school.

In a post on Twitter, the school district reminded that all school threats will be taken seriously.

“They are never a joke and they carry severe consequences for those who make them,” the district tweeted.

Cocoa High is currently being swept by K9 units and Cocoa Police in cooperation with Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The same school was locked down last week after a student’s parent made a bomb threat over the phone.