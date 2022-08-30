South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.

Howard is wanted after a May 13, 2021 crash in Calhoun County, South Carolina. Investigators said Howard had methamphetamine in his system when he ran off the road and smashed into a large box truck parked in the emergency lane.

He’s being held without bond on two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Howard also faces felony drug charges in Flagler County because deputies said they found crystal meth in a shirt pocket while searching him.