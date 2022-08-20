93º

Crash blocks State Road 100 West in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says

Eastbound SR 100 W blocked at Deen Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Bunnell on Saturday forced lane closures on State Road 100 West, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time of this report, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest details.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

