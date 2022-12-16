Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say

SANIBEL, Fla. – A man washing his hands in a Florida pond on Thursday was bitten by an alligator, according to police.

The Sanibel Police Department said officers responded to a pond near 2477 Periwinkle Way around 11 a.m. and found the victim.

The man said he was bitten and able to free himself from the alligator before calling 911, according to the department.

Police said he had a “serious injury” to his right forearm.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers responded to capture the alligator.

