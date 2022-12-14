8 dogs, ferret rescued from Orange County hotel room after days without care

Dogs were taken from the hotel room for treatment, according to OCAS.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services removed eight dogs and a ferret from a hotel room after the animals were left alone in the room for days without care, according to court records released Monday.

The affidavit shows that on Nov. 30, OCAS crews arrived at the Royal Inn Hotel at 7101 S. Orange Blossom Trail after the property manager reported concerns about the animals’ welfare.

An officer knocked on the hotel room door, and no one answered — though the dogs could be heard barking inside the hotel room, records reveal.

County officials said that upon entry, the animals were found in crates filled with urine and feces, which also stained the dogs’ fur and covered the hotel room floor.

In addition, OCAS officials stated that a dead dog was discovered in a crate with one of the still-living dogs.

Afterward, the animals were removed from the hotel room and taken back to OCAS for treatment, court records show. Seven of the dogs were pit bulls, one was a cane corso, and all were approximately 2 years old or younger, OCAS officials said.

According to OCAS, the dogs suffered health issues including emaciation, hookworms, dehydration and crusted wounds. The ferret was taken to a critter rescue to be housed until the case was finished.

On Dec. 1, county officials said they managed to contact the owners of animals, although no charges have been filed at this time.

Court records show that Orange County is suing the three owners for custody of the animals and reimbursement of rescue expenses. In the petition, OCAS accused the owners of animal neglect.

