4 dogs dead, 26 found malnourished in Seminole County home; owner arrested

SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs in his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the incident Monday prompted a Seminole County Child Protective Services investigator to conduct a well-being check Tuesday at Blake’s residence on East 20th Street.

The investigator reported they observed dogs kenneled both throughout and outside of the home in various states of poor health. Most of the kennels were absent of food and fresh water, but full of feces, deputies said.

Seminole detectives responded to the home as county animal services personnel worked to seize multiple dogs due to their inhumane living conditions, the report stated. A detective assisting animal services reported seeing four dead dogs in separate kennels, noting they estimated the canines had died several days to possibly a week beforehand.

A booking document shows the Blake owns a dog-training business called Brandon Blake K9 Services.

Blake now faces 26 counts of impounding or confining an animal without sufficient food or water, as well as 4 counts of animal abuse causing death; Blake has been granted a bond amount of $21,000 as related to these charges, booking records show.

