Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say

Ethan Morales, 19, is accused of stealing a dog and animal cruelty, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police.

Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.

An arrest affidavit shows Morales approached 528 Glenbrook Circle around 2:40 p.m. that day and walked off carrying the dog, which the owner valued at $1,500. Morales then returned to the house about an hour later and tried to sell solar equipment to the dog’s owner, according to the affidavit.

Pictured is the Jack Russell mix who was stolen and later reunited with its owner, according to police. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said the owner asked Morales if he had seen or knew the location of the dog, to which he replied, “No, have a blessed day,” and left. A neighbor later showed the victim video of the suspect walking off with the dog without permission, according to officers.

When police later asked Morales about the dog, he denied knowing its whereabouts before eventually confessing to placing the Jack Russell mix in his friend’s vehicle so it could be shipped off to a shelter, the affidavit continues.

According to the affidavit, however, Morales’ friend instead took the dog to his mother’s home in Palm Bay.

Police added that Morales not returning the Jack Russell mix to its home “overloaded the dog with undue stress.”

Morales was booked in the Brevard County jail, where he was being held on a $2,500 bond.

