Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart

Lolly was inside a vehicle stolen from a Walmart in Titusville on July 15.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month.

Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.

The car has since been recovered, but police said Lolly is still missing.

Police are trying to reunite Lolly with her family.

If you have any information, contact Detective Williams at 321-567-3962.

TPD is investigating a vehicle theft @ Walmart on 07/15/2022. The car was stolen, a female Boston Terrier/Pug "Lolly" was inside. Car recovered, but Lolly has not been located. If you know Lolly's whereabouts, call Detective Williams & help reunite her w/her family. 321-567-3962. pic.twitter.com/zusc5mVTc2 — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 3, 2022

