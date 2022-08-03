83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart

Female Boston terrier/pug mix taken from stolen vehicle

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Crime
Lolly was inside a vehicle stolen from a Walmart in Titusville on July 15. (Titusville Police Dept.)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month.

Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.

[TRENDING: Orlando police ID family of 5 killed in murder-suicide at Lake Nona home | Tennessee Fire leads to Florida DUI: Woman drove golf cart on I-95, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The car has since been recovered, but police said Lolly is still missing.

Police are trying to reunite Lolly with her family.

If you have any information, contact Detective Williams at 321-567-3962.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email