Woman struck, killed by train in Titusville

Police responded to Hopkins Avenue near Sycamore Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday in Titusville, according to the police department.

The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to Hopkins Avenue near Sycamore Street around 6:50 p.m. where they found the woman.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s death remains under investigation.

No other details were released.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

