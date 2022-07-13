Woman struck, killed by train in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday in Titusville, according to the police department.

The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to Hopkins Avenue near Sycamore Street around 6:50 p.m. where they found the woman.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s death remains under investigation.

No other details were released.