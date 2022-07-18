Man exposes himself to teen in Titusville Walmart parking lot, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested Sunday morning after exposing himself to a teen in a Titusville Walmart parking lot, according to the Titusville Police Department.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 26-year-old L’Darius Smith was reported to police for driving around the Walmart parking lot while touching himself.

Police said that after being confronted, Smith told officers he thought he had privacy inside of his car and had been watching pornography.

An employee at the Walmart said she had been followed through the parking lot by Smith while he was driving his vehicle, police said.

An affidavit shows Smith was already on felony probation at the time of the incident for prior charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior and molestation.

Smith was arrested and faces charges for lewd and lascivious exhibition toward a victim less than 16 years of age.

He was booked into Brevard County jail, where he is being held on no bond.

