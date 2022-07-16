Former cheer coach accused of exposing himself to girls, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 43-year-old Florida man faces charges for sexual offenses involving three underage girls, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The affidavit shows the three girls told an officer that Erick Kristianson, 43, had contacted the girls July 3 in a Facetime call, in which Kristianson exposed his genitals and seemingly masturbated in front of them.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention when pulled over during a traffic stop? | Bullseye Blast: New game on ICON Wheel in Orlando allows riders to shoot at targets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Reports also indicate the girls recorded the conversation, which they said was because Kristianson committed similarly lewd behavior in front of them before, prior to the Facetime call.

Kristianson was a cheer coach with Champion Elite Legacy, though he has recently been fired. The business’ website says Kristianson worked in the cheerleading industry for more than 20 years.

News 6 has reached out to Champion Elite Legacy about whether the firing was related to the accusations but has yet to hear back.

Police reported that they were able to confirm Kristianson’s location from the background in the recording.

According to arrest records, Kristianson was arrested in Kansas and booked into the Chase County Detention Center.

Kristianson faces felony charges for three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person 18 years of age. He received a bond of $50,000 per count, totaling $150,000.

Check back with News 6 for updates.