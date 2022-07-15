One person injured in Daytona Beach shooting, suspect in custody, police say

Scene of a shooting in Daytona Beach where one person was shot, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting near Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Green Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, though further details have yet to be released.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention when pulled over during a traffic stop? | Bullseye Blast: New game on ICON Wheel in Orlando allows riders to shoot at targets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

BREAKING: @DaytonaBchPD investigating shooting near MMB blvd & Green St. PD says one person shot, one taken to hospital. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/0ZwidDCgCm — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) July 15, 2022

This case is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: