One person injured in Daytona Beach shooting, suspect in custody, police say

Shooting happened near MMB Boulevard and Green Street, police said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Scene of a shooting in Daytona Beach where one person was shot, police say (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting near Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Green Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, though further details have yet to be released.

This case is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

