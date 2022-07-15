One person injured in Daytona Beach shooting, suspect in custody, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting near Dr. Mary Mcleod Bethune Boulevard and Green Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Police said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, though further details have yet to be released.
BREAKING: @DaytonaBchPD investigating shooting near MMB blvd & Green St. PD says one person shot, one taken to hospital. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/0ZwidDCgCm— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) July 15, 2022
Things got interesting just as we sat for lunch. Shots fired. One person hit and transported. No one at large and scene being investigated. #DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong #TrooperSteve #RideAlong @DaytonaBchPD pic.twitter.com/C38OnwOzrO— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) July 15, 2022
This case is still under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.
