‘A family man:’ Widow of man killed in SR-408 shooting remembers him as caring

ORLANDO, Fla. – The widow of a man killed after his vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon on State Road 408 in Orlando said part of her was still waiting for her husband to come home.

Tremain Hepburn’s wife, Germaine Kates-Hepburn, described him as a “kind, caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and uncle.” She told News 6 “everybody loved him.”

She added that he loved to crack jokes and was “always trying to make people laugh.”

Tremain Hepburn and his wife, Germaine Kates-Hepburn, on their wedding day. (Germaine Kates-Hepburn)

Orlando police said Tremain Hepburn, 46, was traveling west on S.R. 408 when his vehicle was struck by gunfire in the area of Bumby Avenue. According to investigators. he tried to exit near Mills Avenue and crashed into a tree. He was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who identified himself as Tremain Hepburn’s brother was seen kneeling and praying at the crash site on Friday.

“He was a very good man. He was my brother,” the man told News 6.

Germaine Kates-Hepburn said her husband was a mechanic who was likely driving to a different shop at the time of the shooting. His vehicle was towing a white car when it was shot.

Orlando police said Tremain Hepburn, 46, was traveling west on State Road 408 when his vehicle was struck by gunfire in the area of Bumby Avenue and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (Germaine Kates-Hepburn)

She hopes police are able to figure out from S.R. 408 cameras who shot at her husband.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

