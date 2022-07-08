88º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

14-year-old boy drowns in ocean off Daytona Beach

Victim found a mile north of where he went missing

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County
(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy from Altamonte Springs is dead after he went missing while swimming in the ocean off of Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Beach safety said the boy was swimming with friends near the Hard Rock Hotel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but the three other teens he was with lost sight of the victim.

[TRENDING: New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday | Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with a search operation, but rescue efforts were called off around 9:30 p.m. due to visibility issues, according to a news release.

The boy was ultimately found by bystanders less than a mile north of where he went missing, beach safety said.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted and the teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email