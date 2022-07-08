14-year-old boy drowns in ocean off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy from Altamonte Springs is dead after he went missing while swimming in the ocean off of Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Beach safety said the boy was swimming with friends near the Hard Rock Hotel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but the three other teens he was with lost sight of the victim.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with a search operation, but rescue efforts were called off around 9:30 p.m. due to visibility issues, according to a news release.

The boy was ultimately found by bystanders less than a mile north of where he went missing, beach safety said.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted and the teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

