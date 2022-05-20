2-year-old girl in care of babysitter drowns in Palm Bay swimming pool, police say

A 2-year-old girl under the care of a babysitter drowned in a Palm Bay apartment complex’s pool Wednesday evening, according to News 6 partner Florida Today, which cited police.

Palm Bay police responded to the Woodlake Village Apartment Homes complex at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after the girl wandered down to the pool with an unrelated 8-year-old child and fell in the water, said Lt. Jeff Spears with the Palm Bay Police Department.

Spears said police did not know how long the toddler had been in the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The babysitter, a local adult woman, had been watching the children at her residence at the apartment complex, Spears said. He did not provide any other identifying information about her.

Police are working to find out how the children got out from the babysitter’s apartment and to the pool area, Spears said.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is assisting with the case. The parents of the child have no history with DCF.