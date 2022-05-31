86º

Child drowns in pool near Hunters Creek, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies called to a home in the 12400 block of Appomattox Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned in a pool Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 12400 block of Appomattox Drive, near Hunters Creek.

A child was found unresponsive in a pool at the home, according to investigators.

The fire department took the child to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Deputies did not offer any information as to the child’s age or identity or what led up to the child being in the pool.

