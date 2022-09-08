Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen

Several dogs, ducks and a horse were seized from a private animal rescue in Osteen Tuesday, according to Volusia County Animal Services.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen.

Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.

Animal service officers and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the private rescue Tuesday, seizing 13 dogs, four ducks and a horse, officials said.

Investigators said they found animals at the rescue were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, with no access to food, water or shelter.

The post states that animals exhibited signs of neglect, and many have been treated for internal parasites, flea infestations, nutritional deficiency, dental disease and several infections.

Since the seizure, the horse and ducks have been adopted, but the dogs are still in need of new homes, officials said.

“While the criminal investigation is going through the process, our immediate concern is finding a good home for the dogs.” Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath said in a statement. “These animals have been living in awful conditions and are in need of a stable, loving environment.”

Leath said that some of the dogs are ready for adoption, though several others are in need of foster care until permanent arrangements can be provided.

The seized animals are undergoing vaccination, microchipping and sterilization in addition to other needed treatments, according to animal services.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs is asked to call Volusia County Animal Services (386) 248-1790 and press option two or visit the agency at 1250 Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach.

