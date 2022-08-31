Puppy love: Dolly Parton to release new dog clothing brand

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Dolly Parton seems to have the golden touch with singing, acting and writing.

Now, the superstar has launched an apparel line for pets. It’s called ‘Doggy Parton.’

Parton said she was inspired to start it because of her love for animals.

In collaboration with SportPet Designs, the line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton.

Part of the proceeds will go to a rescue organization that provides homes for displaced animals.

The products will soon be available online through DoggyParton.com and Amazon.

