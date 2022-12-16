‘No longer poses a risk:’ Records show ‘brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County received early release from corrections facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest Thursday of a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County, News 6 gathered court documents that show he was released early from a corrections facility just this year.

Whitehead, 54, is accused of raping and mutilating a woman Saturday, prompting a manhunt for his arrest, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitehead — a registered sex predator — was eventually caught Thursday morning after the sheriff’s office received a tip.

Court records collected by News 6 show in 1987, Bruce Whitehead was found guilty after taking a woman from her car into the woods at knifepoint, raping her repeatedly and then stabbing her 25 times.

He was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for attempted murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in Duval County, records show. Had Whitehead served the entire sentence with the Florida Department of Corrections, he would have remained in prison until 2027.

Following psychological evaluations in 2007, Florida state officials asked that Whitehead be committed under the 1998 Jimmy Ryce Act, court documents revealed.

The act allows state agencies to screen sexually violent predators and determine whether they should be civilly committed to the Department of Children and Families upon completing their sentences.

“(Whitehead) suffers from a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder which makes him likely to engage in acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility for long-term care, control and treatment,” state officials wrote at the time.

An affidavit shows that Whitehead was later committed and held at the Florida Civil Commitment Center in DeSoto County from 2009 to 2022.

According to the DeSoto County Clerk of Court, Whitehead was later found guilty in 2015 of attacking staff during his time at FCCC, adding to his previous offenses.

However, in May 2022, Whitehead’s attorney filed a motion asking for Whitehead’s immediate release. The motion said experts retained by Whitehead and the state determined Whitehead was “safe to be released.”

On May 13, Circuit Judge Robert Foster ordered Whitehead’s release, writing that he “no longer poses a risk of re-offending such that he is safe to be released,” court records show.

About seven months later on Dec. 11, Orange County Deputy Kyle Cole wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit that Whitehead is “a threat to the safety and welfare of the citizens of the community.”

At this time, it is unclear why Whitehead only served 22 years of his 40-year sentence in the Florida Department of Corrections.

News 6 has since reached out to Whitehead’s retained expert — psychologist Dr. Robin Wilson — who previously determined that Whitehead was fit for release. Wilson replied that he had no comment on the incident.

For Saturday’s attack, Whitehead faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon/physical force, attempted felony murder with a weapon, armed kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

