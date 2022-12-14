‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a registered sexual predator who they say brutally raped and mutilated a woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday tweeted that authorities are looking for Bruce Whitehead, 54, who attacked the woman Saturday off Pine Hills Road near North Lane.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman is expected to recover, but the extent of her injuries has not been released.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report said the woman was approached by Whitehead and she willingly got into his car. He then stopped at a convenience store and brought her a water, the report said.

After driving away, Whitehead stopped and walked around to the passenger door and told the woman to get out while holding a knife to her throat, the incident report said. He then sexually attacked her, officials said.

Deputies were later called to the area and found the woman “scared and shocked,” according to the incident report. The woman said she thought Whitehead was going to kill her, the report stated.

The woman was taken the trauma center at Orlando Regional Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Whitehead was convicted of kidnapping, armed sexual battery and first-degree attempted murder in a 1986 Duval County case and spent 20 years in prison.

Whitehead has a tattoo across his forehead that says “sacrifice” with several tear drop tattoos below his left eye, authorities said.

“His tattoos are unmistakable. If you spot him, call 911 immediately,” the OCSO tweet said.

The incident report said Whitehead was possibly traveling in an older model gold-colored car.

Anyone with information about Whitehead’s possible whereabouts can also call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.