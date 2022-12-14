Accused fentanyl dealer ‘Red Eye’ arrested after overdose death in Daytona Beach

Arthur Harris, 33, was found with several kinds of illicit substances during his arrest, according to Daytona Beach police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An accused fentanyl dealer was arrested after officers found a person dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said they found the overdose victim Tuesday, and investigators discovered that the victim had purchased fentanyl the day prior from a dealer with the street name “Red Eye.”

[TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring ‘mad flava’ to Central Florida | 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Eventually, investigators said they identified “Red Eye” as a man named Arthur Harris, 33. Detectives were then able to use a “buy-bust” operation to apprehend Harris, leading to his arrest, police said.

According to the department, the following items were found on Harris:

48.2 grams of suspected fentanyl

54.3 grams of suspected cocaine

13.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine

8.4 grams of suspected MDMA (commonly referred to as “Molly” or “Ecstasy”)

68.9 grams of suspected cannabis

$2,901.30 in U.S. currency

Harris faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, attempted sale of fentanyl, attempted sale of cocaine, possession of MDMA with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Harris has been arrested several times prior on charges including illicit drug possession and trafficking in fentanyl, among others.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: