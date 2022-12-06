Daytona Beach officer on leave after domestic violence arrest, department says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of domestic violence, the department said.

Police said that officer Justin Dunne and a woman went out the evening of Nov. 30 and both returned to his residence around 1 a.m. on Dec. 1. where “an altercation took place.”

According to a news release, the woman left Dunne’s residence on foot and made contact with Port Orange police, who noticed she was upset and bleeding from her knee.

After taking a statement from the woman, officers tried to make contact with Dunne at his residence, but were unable to contact him, police said.

Dunne arrived at the Port Orange Police Department where he was arrested on Dec. 1, according to police. He faces charges of domestic violence misdemeanor battery.

Daytona Beach police said that Dunne has been employed with the department for 16 years and will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

