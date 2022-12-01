WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach police chief speaks about shooting involving officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – At least one Daytona Beach police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the police department.

The shooting happened in the area of 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd. which is by a Sunoco gas station.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the shooting or who opened fire.

Currently working an officer involved shooting at 2550 W ISB. Still under investigation. Will continue to update. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 1, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: