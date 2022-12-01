67º

WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach police chief speaks about shooting involving officer

Shooting happened in area of 2550 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Daytona Beach, Officer Involved Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – At least one Daytona Beach police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the police department.

The shooting happened in the area of 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd. which is by a Sunoco gas station.

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the shooting or who opened fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

