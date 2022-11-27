77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man fatally shot after leaving bar in Daytona Beach, police say

Victim shot following argument at Hookah Pub, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Daytona Beach Police Department (File)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot early that morning in Daytona Beach, according to police.

In a news release, the Daytona Beach Police Department identified D’Shawn J. McLaury as a victim of homicide. He was shot one time by an unknown suspect shortly after leaving a bar — Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Blvd. — where some kind of argument had occurred, police said.

[TRENDING: Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office saysDeputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers responded at 3:57 a.m. and located McLaury with a gunshot wound, the release states. Daytona Beach Fire Department personnel helped take McLaury to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated. The department asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about it to contact Daytona Beach police Det. Collin Howell at (386) 671-5257, or by email at howellcollin@dbpd.us.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email