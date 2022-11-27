Man fatally shot after leaving bar in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot early that morning in Daytona Beach, according to police.

In a news release, the Daytona Beach Police Department identified D’Shawn J. McLaury as a victim of homicide. He was shot one time by an unknown suspect shortly after leaving a bar — Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Blvd. — where some kind of argument had occurred, police said.

Officers responded at 3:57 a.m. and located McLaury with a gunshot wound, the release states. Daytona Beach Fire Department personnel helped take McLaury to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated. The department asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about it to contact Daytona Beach police Det. Collin Howell at (386) 671-5257, or by email at howellcollin@dbpd.us.

