1 shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was shot and killed in Daytona Beach on Monday, according to the police department.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. after 1 p.m.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released. The victim has not been identified.

The person shot in the 800 block is going to be a homicide and we are actively investigating. Please continue to stay out of the area. #DBPD https://t.co/59ywysUwWU — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) November 14, 2022

The department asks people to avoid the area between Lockhart and South Adams streets.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

