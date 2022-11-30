Man arrested in fatal shooting after argument at Daytona Beach hookah bar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man after an argument in a bar over the weekend.

Raheem Harris, 29, was booked at 4:21 a.m. and faces felony charges in the death of D’Shawn J. McLaury, records show. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, McLaury was shot early Sunday after leaving the Hookah Pub at 502 Seabreeze Blvd., where “some kind of argument” had occurred.

First responders located McLaury after being called to the area of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard. McLaury was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. At the time, no suspect had been named publicly.

Harris faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show. At last check, Harris was in the custody of Volusia County Corrections on no bond.

