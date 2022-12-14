Florida woman faces DUI charges after train crashes into her parked car

BUSHNELL, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was arrested on DUI charges late Tuesday after a train crashed into her car that she parked on railroad tracks in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following the crash, which happened around 10 p.m. on Main Street in Bushnell.

An FHP crash report said Pinchuk was driving a Honda Civic east on Main Street and turned south onto the tracks, where she parked her car. A CSX Locomotive carrying 188 cars was traveling south and the railroad lights activated after Pinchuk parked her car, the FHP report stated.

Pinchuk walked toward Main Street and the front of the locomotive crashed into the back of her car, the FHP said.

Sumter County Sheriffs Office deputies saw Pinchuk walking near the crash site and detained her, according to the FHP, and a trooper arrested her on charges of DUI and parking on railroad tracks.

No injuries were reported.

