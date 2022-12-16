64º

Accident causes hole, shutting down downtown Orlando road

Anderson Street is shut down eastbound

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Sky 6 flies over the hole that formed on Anderson Street near Boone Avenue in downtown Orlando Friday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An accident caused a hole near a downtown Orlando intersection and police say it will take two days to fix it.

The Orlando Police Department said an accident near the intersection of East Anderston Street and Boone Avenue Friday released water from a hydrant, causing a hole to form in the eastbound lane.

Crews with the city’s public works department are working to fix the hole.

Crews told Orlando police it should take approximately two days to fix.

In the meantime, Anderson Street in that area is shut down in the eastbound lanes between Boone and Orange avenues.

