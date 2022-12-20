Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one of the strongest cold fronts in years for Central Florida.

This front will not bring a risk of strong storms, but it will bring a big changes in temperatures for the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect a high temperature of 73 degrees on Tuesday, with rain chances increasing to 80% by the evening.

Rain chances will be at 30% for Wednesday, which is the first day of winter, and Thursday.

Expect highs in the low and mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A new front will drop high temperatures 68 on Friday.

Expect morning lows on Saturday in the 20s and 30s across a large part of Central Florida.

By Saturday afternoon, expect sunshine and a high of only 49° in Orlando.

For Christmas Day, we will start out in the 20s and 30s and only warm to 52 degrees for the afternoon high.