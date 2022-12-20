Company didn’t have permit to store fireworks in Orange County warehouse, Commissioner Uribe says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla, – Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe told News 6 that after meeting with people from the county’s permitting department –zoning, and code enforcement, along with the fire chiefs – she has learned that the business, Magic in the Sky Florida, LLC did not have a permit to store fireworks in their warehouse.

“That particular business that was holding fireworks, did not have a permit allowing them to be there,” said Uribe.

Commissioner Uribe has been holding meetings after the warehouse off of Central Florida Parkway caught fire in early December. Orange County Fire Rescue said fireworks were going off inside as crews worked to save people.

Four people have died, and one person is left in critical condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“It kind of brought into question what rules we have in place, how are we protecting this from happening again,” said Uribe.

She told News 6, right now there is not a single business in unincorporated Orange County currently with a permit to store fireworks.

Online records for the warehouse that caught fire shows there was a permit to store furniture, and Uribe said there was also a request for a pool supply permit for that warehouse, but nothing for fireworks.

Uribe said code enforcement is currently investigating.

News 6 also took this information to Magic in the Sky Florida, LLC asking them about not having a permit to store fireworks, and have asked them for a comment, but they have not responded.

Currently, their website only has a statement posted on it regarding the incident.

We also reached out to the state fire marshal who is investigating the fire, and they said the investigation is active and ongoing and that a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

