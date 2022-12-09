‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update

ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery.

He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire.

“Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said.

[TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach | Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers | Become a News 6 Insider]

His little sister, Lindsey Tallafuss, remains in the ICU at Orlando Medical Regional Center. The 27-year-old has been there since last Thursday, when she was admitted with burns on more than 60% of her body.

“Doctors will make sure you don’t get too excited about good news, down about setbacks, ‘cause those will happen,” he said. " There will be little victories and little setbacks and so we’re gonna try to keep it even cue, they keep it frank as possible.”

Lindsey Tallafuss is among the five victims of a fire that tore through a warehouse for the company Magic in the Sky — a pyrotechnics company, where Jason Tallafuss said his sister had been working at for four years. He told News 6 the night of the fire, his sister was working on what she usually did.

“What they usually do in the warehouse which is prep for shows,” he said.

As for the investigation being led by the fire marshal, he said they haven’t received details to what could have led to the tragedy that took the lives of four of Lindsey Tallafuss’s coworkers — all in their 20s.

“So far we’ve only been getting updates about Lindsey, and that I guess is good because that’s our focus,” he said. “Lindsey is the baby; youngest of five, and she’s the goofball, she’s the heart and she keeps us all together; loves her nieces and nephews, that’s her most important thing.”

Jason Tallafuss said his sister’s boyfriend called him to tell him what had happened and that he needed to get to the hospital.

“Jordan was outside the building at the time with two other workers,” he said. “We’ve been supporting him because he was there on site, he was helping people before the first responders got there.”

Doctors told the family it will be several weeks before Lindsey gets out of the ICU. A GoFundMe was set up to help with medical expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can below.