1 dead after SunRail train, pickup collide near Sanford, fire crews say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Monday afternoon after a SunRail train crashed into a pickup truck near Sanford, the Seminole County Fire Department announced.

The crash happened at West Airport Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road around 3:37 p.m., leading to all lanes being closed, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck was on the railroad tracks when the train crashed into its right side.

In a release, troopers said the truck driver died at the scene. The release shows that no one aboard the train was injured in the crash.

SunRail posted to Twitter that Train P332 northbound would be canceled, and Trains P322 northbound and P329 southbound would be delayed two hours as police responded to the tracks between the Lake Mary and Sanford stations.

Train P332 NB is canceled. P322 NB and P329 SB are delayed 2 hrs for police assistance near the tracks between the Lake Mary and Sanford stations. A bus bridge is in place between these stations. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) December 19, 2022

In 2015, another crash occurred at this crossing involving a SunRail train and a vehicle.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

